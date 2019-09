Nick Viall faced a tough decision the week before hometowns on this season of The Bachelor : Corrine or Kristina? As much as we all loved to hate Corrine (hello, female Chad ), she and Nick shared an instant physical attraction, so much so that she kept interrupting other contestants to spend more time with him and his lips during her first night at the mansion. But, even though it took longer, Nick also sparked with Kristina in what seemed like a more genuine way. At least, to her.