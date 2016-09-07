Chad Johnson may no longer be on Bachelor in Paradise, but of course that hasn't stopped him from gabbing about his former cast members. In an interview with InTouch, he gave his opinion on soon-to-be Bachelor Nick Viall, and he didn't hold back.
As you might guess, Chad's view on Nick, like his view on most people, isn't positive, to put it mildly. To be specific, he's dubbed him "a total fake."
"He’s already been on three shows," he said, referring to Nick's stints on Bachelor in Paradise and two seasons of The Bachelorette. "It’s not about him wanting a wife; it’s about fame."
Then, he made this bold claim: "He knows what Bachelor nation wants, so I think his season will be the most inoffensive, uneventful Bachelor ever."
The jury is still out about Nick's intentions, but that last statement seems wrong. The show hasn't even started, and Nick has already managed to offend quite a few people. He's been accused of agreeing to go on the show while still dating (or at least very recently ending a relationship with) former Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jen Saviano, and he's garnered criticism from former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes along with Chad himself.
Chad's reasoning is interesting, though: He thinks that since Nick has done this so many times, his moves will be too calculated to create any exciting drama. "Nick’s been playing his cards right and knows what to do and what not to do. He knows what looks good on TV — and he knows what doesn’t," he said.
So, is Nick #hereforthewrongreasons, as Bachelor cast members are so often accused of? We're still not quite sure what the right reasons to go on a dating show are, and honestly, we're more concerned with whether he'll make for entertaining television. As of now, it seems like he most definitely will.
