Then there’s Lara, who’s consistently underutilized on this show, but always coming up with a plan. Wags tells her he’s able to party all night and work the next day because he’s got a guy who will give him an IV drip in the morning. So she thinks, Hey, that’d make a good business if I went directly to the office! I have mixed feelings about how exciting this will be, because it’s still so connected to Axe’s world. And I’m just gonna say it: Lara is no fun. Her scene with Wendy this week where she just attacks Wendy about her separation and brags about her great marriage is lazy. Lara’s a titan, and she’s forced to do all this boring legwork, like getting Axe to explain to the audience why he’s helping Boyd. One of Lara’s main values on this show is her closeness to Axe (he tells her that she and the kids are the only people who aren’t cannon fodder to him), but I’m hoping that, as viewers, we’re underestimating her and she’s going to turn on Axe this season. I mean, it probably won't happen, but here’s to always hoping that strong female characters will rise above their dick-swinging counterparts.