It's a kind of incredibly cruel, full-circle irony that links these actresses across decades in age and time. Feud portrays a young Monroe in the early '60s who was branded a harlot for showing her breasts by Jessica Lange's Joan Crawford, whose dignity was stripped from her by an industry that punished women for looking a day over 35. And just last year, the actress playing the star pitted against Crawford by the the sexism and ageism of the industry, was shamed for looking too sexy for her age. It’s a funny confluence of circumstances, but the crux of the matter is simple enough: misogyny rears its ugly head in Hollywood the same way now as it does then. In many ways ageism and sexism still rule the town.