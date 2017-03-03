Jennifer Lopez has no secrets. When the singer and actress appeared on the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager, they played a game of spin the bottle — no, not the kind you're thinking. Instead, the hosts spun the wheel and pulled out questions depending on where it landed. We learned what song J.Lo wishes she had sang (Rihanna's "Only Girl in the World") and who makes her starstruck (Barbra Streisand). But the real gossip came at the end: Which on-screen kiss was her favorite?