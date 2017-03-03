Jennifer Lopez has no secrets. When the singer and actress appeared on the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager, they played a game of spin the bottle — no, not the kind you're thinking. Instead, the hosts spun the wheel and pulled out questions depending on where it landed. We learned what song J.Lo wishes she had sang (Rihanna's "Only Girl in the World") and who makes her starstruck (Barbra Streisand). But the real gossip came at the end: Which on-screen kiss was her favorite?
The 47-year-old has a lot to choose from. She's been fortunate to smooch a lot of co-stars during her time in Hollywood, but one stood out from the pack.
"Ralph Fiennes," Kathie Lee offered, while Jenna Bush Hager suggested Matthew McConaughey. It was a no to both. The real answer?
WATCH: Who was @jlo's best on-screen kiss? Find out as she spins the bottle with @kathielgifford and @jennabushhager! pic.twitter.com/d7FL5JJndh— Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) March 2, 2017
"It was Josh Lucas," Lopez revealed. "It was called An Unfinished Life with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman."
It seems the feeling's mutual. Us Weekly pointed out that Lucas expressed similar praises in 2015 during Watch What Happens Live.
"She was phenomenal in many ways in that way," he said. "We have a phenomenal sex scene in a car that was so good [that] I guess it was cut out. They needed to get it a rating that was a little more PG. It was fantastic."
I think it's safe to say not many of us are familiar with that movie, but now we know it's a hidden gem with some seriously steamy make-out scenes.
"He's amazing," she told Ryan Seacrest on the Grammys red carpet. "I have so much love for that boy."
But whether he's getting any of J.Lo's legendary kisses is unclear. For what it's worth, we'd guess they're pretty well-matched in that department.
