The Heartbreaking Reason This Woman Wrote A Dating Profile For Her Husband

It's a beautiful, heartbreaking, and deeply personal essay. And we hope Jason finds a new love, too. But that is likely going to take some time. Dating after a partner dies isn't easy, and it looks different for everyone. In a post called "Dating Tips For Widows" on HuffPo , one widow wrote seven tips for others about how to eventually start dating again. Tip #4: "wait until you’re ready," seems obvious, but how do you know if you're ready?