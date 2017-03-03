We Are Definitely Here For Ellen DeGeneres' New Show

What's better than one Ellen DeGeneres show? Two. That's the plan, at least. The daytime talk show host is coming to prime time TV with a brand-new game show that'll give her fans plenty to love.
The Huffington Post reports that DeGeneres will host Ellen's Game of Games, which will bring popular games from her daytime show and supersize them for your prime time pleasure.
"It's going to be like a combination of American Ninja Warrior, RuPaul's Drag Race, and a water park," DeGeneres said in a press release. "Okay, it's nothing like that, but you should still watch."
NBC has ordered six episodes of the show, but knowing how everything Ellen touches turns to gold (ahem, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory), we're sure that the network will order a bushel of additional episodes. Viewers familiar with Ellen's daytime show and its bevy of games can expect to see "What’s In the Box?" and "Know Or Go" on Ellen's Game of Games.
"Ellen's impact as a daytime icon is unprecedented, and we can't wait to see her bring that amazing spirit to Game of Games," Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's Alternative and Reality Group, said. "She is among the very best at engaging with her devoted audience and we are all in for a treat when her antics hit prime time."
Variety reports that the show's contestants will come from the in-studio audience. And while we're all excited to see what sort of antics Ellen has in store, the show doesn't have a release date just yet.
"The dream has always been to get Ellen herself to say yes to hosting a prime time show," Mike Darnell tells Variety. "Now that she finally has, I am more than ecstatic. We've married a great concept to the best host in the business. Home run!"
The game show isn't all that DeGeneres has in the works. She's executive producing a comedy for ABC called Splitting Up Together.
