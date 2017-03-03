This European Lawmaker's Sexist Comments Should Make You Mad As Hell

Arguing for a return to the Stone Age: Polish member of EU parliament Janusz Korwin-Mikke. Nicely shut down by @IratxeGarper. via @dw_europe pic.twitter.com/NBFGaU4qGT— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) March 3, 2017
Oh, boy.
Do you ever stop and think, Women are obviously creatures that are less intelligent than men? Or perhaps, How dare these women go around saying they deserve equal pay!
No? Well, maybe that's because you're a decent human being. But Polish lawmaker Janusz Korwin-Mikke has no idea what you're talking about.
During a debate on equal pay, the far-right member of the European Parliament decided it would be totally reasonable to say: "Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller, and less intelligent."
To repeat, in case anyone missed that: "Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller, and less intelligent."
We wish we were kidding, but this 74-year-old man, who has been in office for almost three decades and is supposed to represent millions of European women, actually said that. Out loud.
Thankfully, Korwin-Mikke's misogynist, retro bullshit was quickly shut down by a fellow member of parliament, Iratxe García Pérez, who hails from Spain.
Like a freaking badass, the MP took her headphones off and called out Korwin-Mikke for his outrageous statement — and she really got to the root of what is behind it.
"Look, according to your theory I should not have the right to be here, as a member of this parliament," García Pérez said. "And I know it hurts you, I know it hurts you and worries you that today women can sit in this house and represent European citizens with the same rights as you. I am here to defend all European women from men like you."
She's right. These misogynistic men are actually hurt by the idea that we should have to live in a world where men and women are equal, and where women are therefore entitled to be paid the same amount as their male counterparts for doing the same work. Oh, the horror!
But at least there are women like García Pérez, who will call out this crap when they see it and remind men that despite their best efforts to keep us down, it's not the 19th century anymore. Women can drink, we can swear, and we can even wear pants. Oh — and we can vote, too. Korwin-Mikke would do well to remember to that last one, especially.
Watch the infuriating exchange in the video above.
