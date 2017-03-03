Dave Chappelle Is Coming Back With Two Comedy Specials In Two Weeks

Chappelle is coming back at the perfect time. He's always pitched himself as the consummate outsider. Unlike comedians like Key & Peele or Amy Schumer or, say, Patton Oswalt, he doesn't really turn the lens on himself so much as he does the culture. When a comedian like that, sharply observational, always hilariously aggrieved, becomes the culture, that's not a recipe for success. Now he's gone away and we've sort of forgotten just how huge he was.