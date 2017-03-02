Ian Somerhalder has portrayed vampire bro Damon since the Vampire Diaries premiered in 2009, and there's no one who knows this character quite as intimately. So, with The Vampire Diaries bowing out in a mere two episodes, it's worth wondering: what would Somerhalder say to Damon if he could? E! News posed that question to Somerhalder, and it turns out that the actor is just as frustrated with Damon's inability to learn from his mistakes as the audience is.
As much as I adore Damon and his bad boy behavior (his murder-y ways are acceptable for the screen, if not in real life) there's pretty much no changing Damon's mind once it's made up. Take his love of Katherine (Nina Dobrev), for example. Elena's snarky doppelganger was the worst to Damon: Katherine was totally in love with his brother Stefan (Paul Wesley), but that didn't stop Damon from risking everything to save her. Thank God Elena shared her face, but none of her sociopathic tendencies.
According to Somerhalder's interview with E! News, the actor hopes Damon learns from his mistakes moving forward... though he's not so optimistic about it:
"You know the old idea of fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on you? Damon never really got that," ...I don't think he ever really got the whole, 'Ow, fire hot, Ow fire hot' thing."
Gotta agree with Somerhalder here. How many times did Damon turn off his humanity, only to go on a murderous rampage that nearly sent him to the brink? Honestly, one time should have been enough for him never to try it again.
While the actor may not be thrilled with Damon's past behavior, he still has a lot of love for the vampire. He told E! News:"I love this guy, and he was amazing to play for eight years."
I love Damon, too: enough to not want him to spend his eternal life making the same mistake over and over again.
