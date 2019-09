Ian Somerhalder has portrayed vampire bro Damon since the Vampire Diaries premiered in 2009, and there's no one who knows this character quite as intimately. So, with The Vampire Diaries bowing out in a mere two episodes, it's worth wondering: what would Somerhalder say to Damon if he could? E! News posed that question to Somerhalder, and it turns out that the actor is just as frustrated with Damon's inability to learn from his mistakes as the audience is.