As much as I adore Damon and his bad boy behavior (his murder-y ways are acceptable for the screen, if not in real life) there's pretty much no changing Damon's mind once it's made up. Take his love of Katherine (Nina Dobrev), for example. Elena's snarky doppelganger was the worst to Damon: Katherine was totally in love with his brother Stefan (Paul Wesley), but that didn't stop Damon from risking everything to save her. Thank God Elena shared her face, but none of her sociopathic tendencies.