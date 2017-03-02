No One Had More Fun At This Paris Strip Club Than Kendall & Bella

Between the fashion shows and exclusive parties at Paris Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid joined Hailey Baldwin for some unexpected fun. Did they take in a few museums? Nope. Maybe people-watch over croissants and café au lait? Not that, either. Instead, the models headed straight to the club — the strip club.
Eschewing tourist traps and staid sights, Jenner, Hadid, Baldwin, and a bevy of other catwalk superstars spent the night at Pink Paradise. Elite Daily reports that it's a pretty standard strip club, complete with poles, dancers, and plenty of skin on display.
Anyone who follows Hadid and Jenner on Instagram got a peek into the night's activities, since both of them were documenting just about every moment on the platform. The dancers weren't the only ones baring skin. The models traded in their high-fashion runway looks for more apropos attire, including low-cut jumpsuits, crop tops, and tube tops galore.
Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid’s Girls Night With Hailey Baldwin In Paris https://t.co/baSSEtId60 pic.twitter.com/95p13XklVL— Eustolia Killian (@Eustolia5971) March 2, 2017
During their time at Pink Paradise, the women took to the dance floor (who knew?!) to show off their own moves, but mostly kept their clothes on. Fellow model Lily Donaldson danced with Hadid while the others snapped away. There were so. Many. Selfies. The good news? (Or bad, whichever way you look at it.) Most of these snapshots will disappear into the void when the models' IG stories expire.
And as for the strippers? It seems that Baldwin learned a move or two. In a snapshot from the night's debauchery, she appeared topless and sprawled across Presley Gerber's lap. (He's the son of Cindy Crawford, btw.) She captioned the photo "#sorrymom" along with a monkey-hiding-its-face emoji. From what we can tell, Baldwin was the only one to shed her clothes and inhibitions, but all in all, it looked like everyone had a grand ol' time. Is this what those travel books mean by "live like a local"?
