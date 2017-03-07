Told from the perspective of Elizabeth "Lizzie" of York (Jodie Comer), The White Princess covers the end of the War of the Roses, which divided England between the royal families of Lancasters and York for over 30 years. To set the scene quickly: Henry Tudor (Jacob Collins-Levy) has just taken the throne from King Richard III (yes, the Shakespeare one, but sans hunchback IRL). Henry is descended from the Lancasters. Before the battle, he promised to marry Lizzie, Richard's niece and former lover (I know, it's gross, but remember — this is the 15th century), who is descended from the Yorks, in order to unite their houses and end the war. Now, with Henry about to ascend the throne, Lizzie must come to terms with what it means to live and rule in her mortal enemy's house — and struggle with some pesky emotions they call feelings.