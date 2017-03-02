Ryan Murphy's Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Show Just Got Meta

Murphy said much of the story line, which will be the fourth installment in his American Crime Story anthology, was written at a very fitting (and ironic) time. "Ironically, right when the election was happening, on American Crime Story we were working on the Monica Lewinsky/Linda Tripp story," he says to the host. "We’re making that series. We’re gonna start shooting later this year." He also said that he thinks this anti-Clinton time directly played into the results of the election, and it sounds like he may be finding a way to hint at that in the show.