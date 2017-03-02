Donald Faison Mourns The Death Of His Ex-Wife, Lisa Askey Faison

My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love. #Repost @dadefaison8 ・・・ I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most. I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again?. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!? #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love

A post shared by Donald Faison (@donald_aison) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:44pm PST