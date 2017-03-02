Donald Faison Mourns The Death Of His Ex-Wife, Lisa Askey Faison

Donald Faison, star of Clueless and Scrubs, is mourning the death of his ex-wife, Lisa Askey Faison. She was the mother to three of Faison's children, twins Dade and Kaya, 18, and son Kobe, 16. The couple married in 2001 and divorced in 2005.
"My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison," Faison wrote in an Instagram post yesterday. The photo shows two hands. "She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love."
According to Us Weekly, Faison met Askey when she was a nursing student. She was his first wife. Faison didn't provide any further details on Askey's health in his note. Fans offered an outpouring of love and support on Faison's post.
Donald's Instagram photo is identical to one posted by Dade Faison, who also paid tribute to his late mother on social media. Donald included Dade's caption on his own post: "I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most," Dade wrote on his own account. "I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time! #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love."
Donald is currently married to CaCee Cobb, who formerly worked as Jessica Simpson's personal assistant. Donald and Cobb have two children, son Rocco, 3, and daughter Wilder, 22 months.
