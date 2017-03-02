Eva (Sharlene Taulé ) has more than enough chops to be in Big Trouble, and if she were a little less terrible, she might even get Star's seal of approval. Just kidding: Star's ego is the fourth member of Big Trouble, and it already engulfs the stage. Nevertheless, Eva does have chops, which we see when she blends Spanish into the group's latest sexy love song, produced by none other than Pumpkin. Why is Eva back in the group at all? If you guessed "because of some Jahil bullshit," you'd be right. Big Trouble's manager — who can somehow only manage the group if it's via shady scheme — hires a guy to pose as an Atlanta Next Fest executive to insist that Big Trouble must be a foursome in order to compete. That makes pretty much no sense, but no one thinks to follow up with that "rule," so Eva successfully weasels her way back into the group.