Beau Biden's Widow Hallie Is Dating His Brother Hunter

According to a new Page Six report, Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden, is dating his brother, Hunter Biden.
Hunter Biden is still married but is separated from his wife, Kathleen. They have three children together. According to Page Six's sources, Hunter and Kathleen Biden separated in October 2015.
Beau Biden died of brain cancer in May 2015. He was 46 years old. He and Hallie had two children together.
Hunter Biden commented on the relationship to Page Six.
"Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most," Hunter Biden told the news outlet. "We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way."
Former Vice President Joe Biden has said that he didn't want to run for president in part because of losing his son. He also commented on Page Six's report, saying that he and his wife support the relationship.
"We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness," the former vice president told the news outlet. "They have mine and Jill's full and complete support, and we are happy for them."
It seems like the detractors are being pretty harsh, though. Losing a loved one is a challenge many of us can't relate to. And it's only natural that family members would come together after such a difficult time. It might be unconventional, but if the two of them are helping each other move on with their lives, who are we to judge?
