Oprah Just Hinted At A Presidential Run

Our current president is a former reality TV star, so what does that mean for future commanders-in-chief?
Oprah Winfrey explored that question in an interview with David Rubenstein on Bloomberg's The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations. Winfrey explained that before President Trump was elected, she didn't believe she was qualified to hold the most powerful job in the world. But if he can, then maybe she can, too.
After all, Trump had no military or government experience before becoming president.
Rubenstein asked Winfrey if she'd consider running for president, noting that the "glass ceiling" still hasn't been shattered for women.
"I actually never thought that that was — I never considered the question even a possibility," Winfrey told Rubenstein. "I just thought, 'Oh. Oh.'"
Rubenstein responded that "it's clear you don't need government experience to be president."
"I thought, 'Oh, gee, I don't have the experience. I don't know enough,'" Winfrey added, piggybacking on Rubenstein's observation. "And now I'm thinking, 'Oh.'"
Winfrey probably meant the statement as a joke, but the truth is, there is still a glass ceiling for women in politics, as Rubenstein mentioned. If Hillary Clinton couldn't become the first female president, maybe Oprah could. Check out the clip below.
Lest you get too excited about a potential Oprah 2020 run, though, we'd like to call your attention to the timeline of the Rubenstein interview. It's been making the rounds on the internet today, but it was actually filmed on December 12. And in January, Winfrey told Stephen Colbert that she would "never" run for president. "It's not my thing," Winfrey said at the time.
We're still hopeful that our first female president is out there, and that she'll be elected sooner rather than later. If it were Oprah, that would be pretty great — but in the meantime, let's keep supporting women who are running for office now.
