Jackson Avery does not want April to come on this trip with him, because, as we learn fairly quickly, he has a secret motive. His missing father lives in Bozeman, and works at a diner/bar. But that's the part that’s too vulnerable, the part he can’t tell. The reason it’s sold to April is that they are there because of a “jackpot win.” A brain-dead kid happens to be a perfect match for a young girl with throat cancer. Ideally, the child can be a donor for the girl, but when April and Jackson show up, the father does not know that his kid is brain-dead. The father thinks that these two are here to save him. And so immediately, they must ruin his day.