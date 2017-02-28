While it's an unconventional offor, the man notes that Corinne is an unconventional lady. And, let's be honest, if The Bachelor and The Arrangement existed in the same universe (ie. fictional) then Corinne would totally be on board for the journey. She had such a roller coaster competing for the marriage of one man that seeing her get $10 million to go straight to the altar would lead to even crazier hijinks.