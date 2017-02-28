He also told the outlet that he found his fiancée, the recently memed Vicky Vines, during his time in prison. The two were in Los Angeles Sunday on a tour bus that took a brief detour to the Dobly Theatre, where the sightseers rubbed elbows with Hollywood's finest. Vines and Coe met Denzel Washington, who pronounced them "husband and wife" that night. (The couple told ABC that they're still going to get married in an official ceremony.) Gary Alan Coe earned the title of "Gary From Chicago" after he name-checked his hometown, while Vines earned internet fame for her interaction with Ryan Gosling. Coe was released from prison on Friday, and a national figure by Sunday evening. Talk about a change of fate.