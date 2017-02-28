Jackie Evancho's Sister Won The Right To Use The Women's Bathroom At Her School

Jackie Evancho performed at President Trump's inauguration, but there's one big issue on which she disagrees with him. Evancho supports transgender rights — her sister Juliet is transgender.
The singer hasn't been shy about voicing her disapproval of Trump's policies on transgender rights and so-called bathroom bills. Last week, she used her Twitter account to implore Trump to meet with her and her sister about transgender issues and rights.
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Trump "would be welcome to meet with her," referring to Evancho. But Juliet Evancho welcomed some happy news before any such meeting could be scheduled.
I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove— jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017
. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤— jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017
Juliet Evancho will be able to use the bathroom of her choice at her school, Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, PA, a federal judge ruled on Monday. Judge Mark R. Hornak ruled in favor of Evancho and two other transgender students at the school, The New York Times reports. The ruling came after President Trump rolled back protections for transgender students last week.
While the ruling is great news for Evancho, it's not the final call. His decision is a preliminary injunction, after the three Pine-Richland students argued that their school district banning them from using their chosen bathrooms was unconstitutional. According to the Times, Hornak decided the case has a "reasonable likelihood of success."
In his opinion, Judge Hornak noted that the three high school seniors in question have spent their "high school years" living according to their gender identities, not their birth sexes. He also wrote that the students "appear to the court to be young people seeking to do what young people try to do every day — go to school, obtain an education, and interact as equals with their peers."
As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes, the case will continue in federal court. Still, it's nice to see a win for the Evanchos, and for transgender students in the United States.
