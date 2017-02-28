Keke Palmer Just Admitted That She Does This To Her Boyfriends

Keke Palmer: Scream Queens star, badass author, and vocal supporter of hacking? That's right. In a new interview with Women's Health, Palmer shared more than just her favorite workout necessities. In true Palmer style, she glibly admitted to breaking into past boyfriends' phones and social media accounts through stealthy sleuthing.
"I'm one of those girlfriends that'll hack into my guy's social media," Palmer told the magazine. "I’ll fish for his password habits — birthday, pet's name — during a casual conversation, then use that to get into his e-mail or his social accounts."
Sneaky! Palmer's method of low-key hacking isn't unheard of, though. And it's actually pretty clever. Instead of going through less savory means of gathering information, why not use casual convos as a way to dig up vital details? But why was Palmer so forthcoming with her not-so-secret skill? The interview was for Women's Health's "Confessions" issue, so it makes sense that she'd come clean about this habit.
And she wouldn't be the first one to do it, either. Fans who have been keeping up with the Kardashians will remember that Kim is a big proponent of hacking into your S.O.'s phones. She didn't just do it for herself: In one memorable episode, she helps Khloé infiltrate her boyfriend's voicemail.
Palmer's never been shy about voicing her opinions, whether it's on hacking into phones or her own actions. In a recent interview with Wendy Williams, Palmer clapped back at the talk-show host when Williams brought up her recent dispute with Trey Songz. Not everyone has the guts to spar with Williams, but Palmer had no problem spilling the tea.
