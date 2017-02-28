This Same-Gender Couple Takes Turns Breast-Feeding Their Baby

Can we talk about breastfeeding and same sex couples for a minute? Can we talk about how NORMAL this should be? Having a desire to share the responsibility with your partner is normal and POSSIBLE. Ladies, did you know, that you DO NOT have to be the birth mother in order to breastfeed? Adoptive parents, surrogacy parents, you can breastfeed your baby! Same sex male couples, did you know that you can find a woman to wet nurse your baby? Have donor milk? SNS? The possibilities are endless, and should be respected as a heterosexual couple is. [ps if you know this gorgeous couple. please refrain from tagging.] I also, will not tolerate ANY bullying or name slinging on this page. ever. Equality is deserved by everyone <3 . . . . #equality #samesexmarriage #normalizebreastfeeding #melbourne #humansuncensoredproject

