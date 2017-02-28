Story from Wellness

This Same-Gender Couple Takes Turns Breast-Feeding Their Baby

Kasandra Brabaw
Breast-feeding is a beautiful thing — seriously, just take a look at these stunning photos — and certainly doesn't deserve the political backlash and public shaming breast-feeding parents often get.
While it's not right for everyone, feeding a child from your body can be an incredible bonding experience for a parent. And it's an experience that doesn't have to be limited to just one parent, which is made clear in a stunning set of photos from Australian birth photographer Lacey Barratt.
Two new moms posed for Barratt while each taking a turn breastfeeding their daughter. Barratt then shared those photos on Instagram.
Can we talk about breastfeeding and same sex couples for a minute? Can we talk about how NORMAL this should be? Having a desire to share the responsibility with your partner is normal and POSSIBLE. Ladies, did you know, that you DO NOT have to be the birth mother in order to breastfeed? Adoptive parents, surrogacy parents, you can breastfeed your baby! Same sex male couples, did you know that you can find a woman to wet nurse your baby? Have donor milk? SNS? The possibilities are endless, and should be respected as a heterosexual couple is. [ps if you know this gorgeous couple. please refrain from tagging.] I also, will not tolerate ANY bullying or name slinging on this page. ever. Equality is deserved by everyone <3 . . . . #equality #samesexmarriage #normalizebreastfeeding #melbourne #humansuncensoredproject

"Can we talk about breastfeeding and same sex couples for a minute? Can we talk about how NORMAL this should be," she wrote in the post. "Having a desire to share the responsibility with your partner is normal and POSSIBLE. Ladies, did you know, that you DO NOT have to be the birth mother in order to breast-feed?"
In all honesty, we didn't know breast-feeding is possible for a parent who did not carry their child. But it is. In fact, the the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that adoptive mothers be counseled on the benefits of induced lactation. Breast-fed babies are at lower risk for a "variety of infectious diseases, ear infections, and diarrhea," according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Steph Eden-McIlroy, who posed for the photos with her daughter LJ and partner Claire Eden-McIlroy, induced lactation using a combination of pumping with a hospital grade breast pump and taking an herbal supplement to stimulate breast milk production, the Daily Mail reports.
"Even without carrying a child you can still nourish and feed your child from your body," Claire told the Daily Mail.
