Here's How To Watch President Trump's Speech Tonight

President Trump will be delivering his first major address to a joint session of Congress tonight at the U.S. Capitol.
It's important to note that this speech is not considered a State of the Union address, which would require him to be in office for at least a year so he could look back and describe how the country is doing. But it's still traditional that a first-term president speak to the members of Congress after he assumes office.
Trump is going to the Capitol by invitation of House Speaker Paul Ryan. His address is set to begin at 9 p.m. EST.
It's expected that in his speech POTUS will discuss his past month in office and provide fleshed-out details of his legislative agenda to the members of Congress. Two of the topics that Trump is most likely to talk about are his plan for the Affordable Care Act and his immigration policies. (There are reports that he will introduce a new executive order on Wednesday detailing a new version of his controversial travel and immigration ban.)
According to Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the president "is going to lay out two things — where we've come and where we're going." He also said that the address will be an “opportunity to remind members of Congress and the American people what he promised them on the campaign trail."
If you want to watch the speech you can tune in here beginning at 7 p.m. EST to watch CBS News' coverage below.
The speech will also be live streamed at the White House's official website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. If you have a cable TV subscription, you can catch the address live on all the major networks.
