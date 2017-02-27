Coconut water, barley, greek yogurt — you know a superfood is officially a superfood when a beauty brand puts it in their products. But there was one wildly underutilized, Instagram-worthy treat that still hadn't found its place in a face scrub or a moisturizer. That, my friends, is Açaí. And you can count on Nails Inc. — the same people who brought us Kale nails — to deliver. The UK-based brand announced its Açaí Bowl collection today, and we have to say: It's pretty damn cute.