Coconut water, barley, greek yogurt — you know a superfood is officially a superfood when a beauty brand puts it in their products. But there was one wildly underutilized, Instagram-worthy treat that still hadn't found its place in a face scrub or a moisturizer. That, my friends, is Açaí. And you can count on Nails Inc. — the same people who brought us Kale nails — to deliver. The UK-based brand announced its Açaí Bowl collection today, and we have to say: It's pretty damn cute.
Of course, the range is formulated with just about everything you'd cram into a power bowl — including açaí, chia, goji, moringa, and cacao. The brand claims the five ingredients deliver strengthening proteins to the nails to make them harder, longer, and clearer. (There will be no yellow, broken nails in our Insta Stories, thank you very much.)
But if you're not entirely convinced, then let the shades wow you: Oxford Terrace (a true, red)mSt. James Street (a warm nude), Hurlingham Gardens (a rich berry), and Eaton Row (a cool lilac) are spring must-haves. We’re thinking of skipping our gel appointment and giving our nails a break with these fruity polishes. Plus, individually they cost way less than a Juice Press pit stop.
