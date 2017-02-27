They grow up so fast! While Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson has made a name for herself on Toddlers & Tiaras (later spinning off into her own show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo), she already has her eyes on adulthood. Namely, what she wants to do when it's time to leave all this pageantry behind.
The 11-year-old chatted with People about her goals in life, and revealed that her dream is to own her very own salon.
“I want to do hair and makeup,” she said, giving people, what she calls, "boo 'dos" while owning her own business.
Her time on stage in both of her reality shows has certainly given her a lot of experience with hair and makeup, and as anyone who watches the show knows, her spunky spirit would make her the perfect entrepreneur.
She's not the only member of her family with big plans. Her mother, known as Mama June, recently went through a drastic weight loss journey, documented on her new show Mama June: From Not to Hot.
There's been some concern that Mama June's new show promotes unhealthy and problematic attitudes towards bodies, and Mama June told Refinery29 that it can be hard to balance body positivity with a desire to lose weight.
"I’ve always told everybody — my kids, everybody — you have to love yourself [first] and foremost and whether you’re big, small, whatever, you have to finally love yourself without anybody worrying about what people think or what you think," she said. "I mean, you gotta love yourself regardless. I love my kids at what weight they’re at now, if they lost 100 pounds. And I know that my kids loved me when I was big [and] they love me now."
We're sure Honey Boo Boo's future salon will come with an equal amount of positivity.
