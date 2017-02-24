In the first few minutes of the show, Shannon's 11-year-old daughter Alana (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) skips in after school to tell Shannon that her mom's ex (Alana's dad) Sugar Bear is getting hitched again. Shannon decides she needs to A) get a "revenge body," hence the massive weight loss, and B) bring a date to the wedding, so she does what single gals do and starts swiping. Sort of. She hops on what looks like a fake dating app interface, mocked up for the show, and lands on a guy named Jeff.