The Secret Message In This Video About Ketchup Is SO Powerful

It opens on a family birthday party in a backyard, much like birthday parties many of us have growing up. The family sits around a table wearing paper hats and eating a meal that had most likely just been made on the grill seen in the background. A bottle of BBQ sauce gets passed around from person to person, each drowning their meat and fries in the sauce. When the bottle is offered to the son of the family, he instead stands up and looks nervously at his parents.