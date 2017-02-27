Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling may be the stars in La La Land, but it was John Legend who stole the show at the Oscars.
The singer and producer took the stage to perform "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," both nominated for Best Original Song. And he KILLED it.
Seated at a piano surrounded by streetlights, Legend performed the medley as couples danced around him, in a nod to the film's most iconic scene.
And while some may have been disappointed not to have an onstage repeat of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's movie chemistry (though the two did present together), it was so refreshing to have this song performance live by a professional musician such as Legend. This isn't a dig at Emma Stone — but let's just say her singing isn't what got her a Best Actress nomination.
The Academy must have been inspired by the performance, because Justin Hurwitz won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "City of Stars" minutes later.
All we need to know now is: How did Chrissy Teigen feel about her husband's performance?
