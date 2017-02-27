The Guy Playing Michael Jackson Had Plastic Surgery To Look Like Him

Trinidadian actor Navi is extremely committed to his role as Michael Jackson. The actor says that he got plastic surgery to look more like his idol, the late singer. He'll be playing the King of Pop in the upcoming Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland. It's a Lifetime movie, and not the weird one where he's played by a white guy. The film is based on Remember the Time, a bestselling book about Jackson's final years through the eyes of his bodyguards.
"I used to work for him as a decoy, and I performed at his birthday parties," Navi told Entertainment Tonight. "Even when he went through the trials, I stood outside the courthouse and I stood there with a sign that said, 'Smooth but not a criminal.' To me it was important that I wanted Michael to know I believe in him."
Navi's website trumpets the fact that he's "the world's greatest MJ impersonator." And certainly, if he's getting plastic surgery to look like the guy, he had better. Losing and gaining weight is one thing, but going under the knife is a different level of engagement altogether. If you have a dream, follow it, we suppose.
"I have spoken to the family in the past, but I haven't spoken to them about this project," Navi admitted. "But I believe that when this project is out, they will know it is a fair and true portrayal."
We certainly hope so. It's a strange casting choice but definitely an inspired one. Like, why not go get an impersonator. And, not to worry, he'll be returning to the stage when the filming is done.
Watch his interview below.
