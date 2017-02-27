Story from Beauty

We Went Behind The Scenes With Olivia Culpo & Her Oscars Glam Squad

Khalea Underwood
In the words of Lisa Vanderpump, you might think that prepping for the Oscars is all diamonds and rosé, but ensuring you land on the best-dressed and best beauty lists the day after is a process that starts weeks before the big event.
Then, day of, the stars rise with the birds for a long day of primping, right up until the moment they step out in front of the flashbulbs. It's a lot of effort, but it pays off. One example of someone who won the carpet? Olivia Culpo — with her sideswept bangs, gloriously long ponytail, and lavender smoky eye.
Of course, Culpo knows a thing or two about making heads turn. The former Miss USA and ghd brand ambassador often plays up her look — a mohawk braid and fishtail pony here, dreamy waves topped with an embellished headband there. She even chopped her hair into a lob on Facebook Live, facing those short hair fears head-on. It'd be easy for this pageant queen to stick to the status quo of waves and a nude lip, which is why this look is befitting of a trophy. Keep reading to see how Culpo and her crew got ready, through her eyes.
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"Fruit is the ultimate fuel for the red carpet...and a little bit of sugar ; )."
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"Absolutely in love with this custom-made Marchesa dress. It's so feminine and glamorous."
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"I love planning my red carpet glam look tonight with these guys: Sir John and Justine Marjan."
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"Justine Marjan used the ghd Platinum Styler to create my look tonight. I love my hair to look sleek and smooth."
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"Time to start glam — my favorite part of the day. It feels good to know my hair will stay healthy since Justine Marjan uses the ghd Air Hairdryer."
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"I ♥ my glam squad. Lilac eyes and a long pony make me happy!"
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"The artists at work."
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"Beautiful Neil Lane diamonds to choose from. I'm a lucky girl!"
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"It is really so fun for me to see the final look come together."
Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo.
"Anita Patrickson adding the final touches. I am getting modern Gatsby vibes."
