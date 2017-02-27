Of course, Culpo knows a thing or two about making heads turn. The former Miss USA and ghd brand ambassador often plays up her look — a mohawk braid and fishtail pony here, dreamy waves topped with an embellished headband there. She even chopped her hair into a lob on Facebook Live, facing those short hair fears head-on. It'd be easy for this pageant queen to stick to the status quo of waves and a nude lip, which is why this look is befitting of a trophy. Keep reading to see how Culpo and her crew got ready, through her eyes.