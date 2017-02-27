In the words of Lisa Vanderpump, you might think that prepping for the Oscars is all diamonds and rosé, but ensuring you land on the best-dressed and best beauty lists the day after is a process that starts weeks before the big event.
Then, day of, the stars rise with the birds for a long day of primping, right up until the moment they step out in front of the flashbulbs. It's a lot of effort, but it pays off. One example of someone who won the carpet? Olivia Culpo — with her sideswept bangs, gloriously long ponytail, and lavender smoky eye.
Of course, Culpo knows a thing or two about making heads turn. The former Miss USA and ghd brand ambassador often plays up her look — a mohawk braid and fishtail pony here, dreamy waves topped with an embellished headband there. She even chopped her hair into a lob on Facebook Live, facing those short hair fears head-on. It'd be easy for this pageant queen to stick to the status quo of waves and a nude lip, which is why this look is befitting of a trophy. Keep reading to see how Culpo and her crew got ready, through her eyes.
"Fruit is the ultimate fuel for the red carpet...and a little bit of sugar ; )."
"Absolutely in love with this custom-made Marchesa dress. It's so feminine and glamorous."
"I love planning my red carpet glam look tonight with these guys: Sir John and Justine Marjan."
"Justine Marjan used the ghd Platinum Styler to create my look tonight. I love my hair to look sleek and smooth."
"Time to start glam — my favorite part of the day. It feels good to know my hair will stay healthy since Justine Marjan uses the ghd Air Hairdryer."
"I ♥ my glam squad. Lilac eyes and a long pony make me happy!"
"The artists at work."
"Beautiful Neil Lane diamonds to choose from. I'm a lucky girl!"
"It is really so fun for me to see the final look come together."
"Anita Patrickson adding the final touches. I am getting modern Gatsby vibes."
