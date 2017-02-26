“The scripture says, ‘Count it all joy when you fall into diverse temptations, knowing this, that the trying of your faith will make patience.’ I come from a little neighborhood that little people know, but we fell into diverse temptations, Barry Jenkins and I, and I just want to thank him first and foremost for looking at those temptations, that life, and thinking it was a story worth telling and sharing. Because there are a lot of people, who pushed that script away from their desk. There’s a lot of actors --not at this table, my friend André Holland, Trevante [Rhodes]-- who pushed those scripts away from them saying that it might affect their career in the long run, that they might not be able to get back on stage. But they found the truth in the story we were telling, and they told it, and they told it well.”