Ellen DeGeneres Gave An Entire Class College Scholarships

Early in the show, DeGeneres shared clips from her first meeting with Cheryl and Natasha. The two women were sitting in the studio audience when DeGeneres invited them to share their story. Cheryl and Natasha detailed the steps they're taking to help their students get the education they deserve and feel safe at school. They explained that Redhook, the neighborhood Summit Academy serves, has gone overlooked. Few residents there have college degrees, which Cheryl and Natasha hope to change. Ninety-three percent of Summit's first graduating class went to college, and they're hoping to reach 100 percent in 2017. With their level of dedication and DeGeneres' gift, they should have no problem.