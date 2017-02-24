Considering baby Bari will be just five days old come Sunday's Oscars, we wouldn't be surprised if Ali looks a little bleary-eyed on the red carpet. And while we were already rooting 100% for the 43-year-old to nab the statue, the new addition to his family would only make the moment sweeter, as he would surely give his new baby girl and wife a shout-out in his acceptance speech. At the same time, Ali will probably give zero fucks should he not take home the prize. He's already taken home the best one of all.