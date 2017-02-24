Mahershali Ali has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim. The actor, nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Moonlight, shared the happy news in a cute Instagram on Friday.
The precious photo is taken over the shoulder of wife Amatus while she holds their newborn daughter. "Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali ?2/22/17 #pisces," he captioned the shot. This is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in 2013.
Considering baby Bari will be just five days old come Sunday's Oscars, we wouldn't be surprised if Ali looks a little bleary-eyed on the red carpet. And while we were already rooting 100% for the 43-year-old to nab the statue, the new addition to his family would only make the moment sweeter, as he would surely give his new baby girl and wife a shout-out in his acceptance speech. At the same time, Ali will probably give zero fucks should he not take home the prize. He's already taken home the best one of all.
Advertisement