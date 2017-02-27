There are two types of people in this world: early adopters and everyone else. If you identify with the former category then you live to get your hands on new products before the masses — especially when it comes to self care.
After all, doing things the same way as other people is just so damn boring, especially when it comes to beauty. Why should your routine mirror mom's, your bestie's, or the most-liked flat lay on Instagram when there's a whole wide world of products for you to sample and love? Yes, it's true that you can't go wrong with a classic, but there's a slew of new brands in town that have the power to knock your old favorites off that prominent place on your shelf.
Ready for newness? Of course you are, so today we're focused on a few rad hair-care brands. Some are indie, some are brand new, some are imports, and some have simply been flying under the radar for far too long, but they all have one thing in common: They should be on your radar.
