After all, doing things the same way as other people is just so damn boring, especially when it comes to beauty. Why should your routine mirror mom's, your bestie's, or the most-liked flat lay on Instagram when there's a whole wide world of products for you to sample and love? Yes, it's true that you can't go wrong with a classic, but there's a slew of new brands in town that have the power to knock your old favorites off that prominent place on your shelf.