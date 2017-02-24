You Can Bring Your Broken Powders Back To Life — Here’s Proof

In a perfect world, no one would be clumsy enough to ever drop a powder palette, cap-less lipstick, or nail polish on the floor; no one would ever experience the frustration that comes with having to dig shimmery shadow out from the cracks in the tile for an hour. Sadly, this is not the world in which we live, and shit happens. Things fall off counters; Becca Shimmering Skin Perfectors break. And then you’re left with two options. One is to curse. The other is to do something about it. The next time you find yourself in a similar situation, don’t even bother searching the best way to put your favorite shadow pans back together again. We’ve already found it, thanks to one Reddit user who devised a foolproof way of repressing crushed powders. It’s easy — all you need is rubbing alcohol, a small container, a couple Q-tips, and a spoon — and, as another member of the forum proved, it really works.
Exhibit A: a very sad-looking, very unusable trio of highlighters. (Becca’s Moonstone, Champagne Pop, and Opal, if you’re curious.) Exhibit B: the same powders following the surgery. They’re as good as new, and have returned to their natural state of being smooth, shimmery eye candy. As the owner of the palette/magician wrote in the comments, the colors and formulas weren’t at all affected by the repair process. The tutorial worked like a charm. So, the next time you find yourself staring down at a powder that’s been smashed to smithereens, feeling the will to live in a world without your favorite highlighter slowly drain out of you, take a deep breath. Then pull out your isopropyl alcohol and get to work. Now you know what to do — and you, and your fully strobed cheekbones, will survive another day.
