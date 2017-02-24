Vicki Gunvalson Claims Employee Embezzled Thousands From Her Company

Vicki Gunvalson is alleging that one of the employees at her business has embezzled thousands of dollars from the company, the reality star's publicist confirms to Refinery29. As TMZ first reported, The Real Housewives of Orange County star got in touch with the local police about the now-fired employee in question two weeks ago. She believes the man stole a considerable sum of money from Coto Insurance & Financial Services.
The Orange County sheriff's department told E! News that they are investigating the claims. The sheriff also noted that although a crime report has not been written, an information report about the possible embezzlement has been created. After further investigation, the police can determine whether to file it as a civil or criminal report.
The 54-year-old reportedly came across huge discrepancies in the insurance brokerage's accounting books. TMZ also reports that the employee, who was hired two months ago, embezzled the money into his personal bank account, and also "poached clients" from the vice president of the company — Gunvalson's son, Michael Wolfsmith.
This news is just the latest drama in Gunvalson's life. Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have seen numerous personal tragedies unfold on TV — including the scandal that ensued when it was revealed that her ex-boyfriend Brooks faked having cancer. She also accused co-star Shannon Beador's husband of beating his wife.
This is a developing story, and we will update it as more news becomes available.
