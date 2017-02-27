Then there’s the obvious point that Axe still wants Wendy back, even more than he wants to take down Chuck (which is saying a lot). He’s so mad he goes after total-slime ball Krakow, who seems like kinda a small fish compared to Axe, even if they were at the same panel. Axe’s love for Wendy even prevents him from ensuring that Chuck would go to jail by lying and saying that the 5 million he gave Wendy was a bribe. It would hurt Wendy too, so of course it’s a no go. Apparently there are some real big Oliver Dake fans out there, which I only really understood when he smiled from being put in his place like a naughty boy by Axe in this scene and Wendy earlier. But I did like that Dake said they’d give Axe immunity because hedge fund guys will do what they do but Chuck reports to a higher authority: justice. It’s funny to me because it’s both such an idealized way to look at the world and such a tainted way. There are probably a million theses on who does and does not deserve immunity.