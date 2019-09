Based on the rest of what he wrote in the post, The Rock was converted by this first trip, which is no surprise to those of us who have eaten at the chain before. It really is that good. He waxed poetic about the kind staff and great food, saying, "Seriously, the most excited and suuuuuper nice fans ever. Thanks Victor (manager pictured here) and staff for being so cool. You made my ladies very happy with the burgers, fries and shakes and that's what it's all about." Then, the actor made an interesting promise, "If our Moana wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return - in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate. I'm talkin' about takin' cheat meal to another level." Okay, now we really hope his movie wins, so we can maybe see him break yet another world record , this time for most In-N-Out burgers eaten in on sitting.