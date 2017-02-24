Ready for some pretty shocking news? Apparently Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a native Californian, went nearly 45 years without ever having eaten In-N-Out Burger. Seeing as the fast food chain is so beloved, especially by West Coasters, this seemed totally weird to us. But, then we remember that this is the same guy who gave up candy for 27 years, so we're clearly just not on the same page as him when it comes to food. Anyway, after going his entire life without In-N-Out, The Rock took a trip through the drive-through for the very first time last night, and it looks like he discovered a new love.
Johnson documented his first experience getting In-N-Out with an Instagram photo, and in the caption he explained that it was his parter, Lauren Hashian, and his teenaged daughter, Simone, who finally got him to try it out. He wrote, "I've never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an asshole;), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru." Sounds like a pretty good partner and dad to be so quick to treat his "lovely ladies" to delicious fast food. We knew we loved The Rock for a good reason.
Based on the rest of what he wrote in the post, The Rock was converted by this first trip, which is no surprise to those of us who have eaten at the chain before. It really is that good. He waxed poetic about the kind staff and great food, saying, "Seriously, the most excited and suuuuuper nice fans ever. Thanks Victor (manager pictured here) and staff for being so cool. You made my ladies very happy with the burgers, fries and shakes and that's what it's all about." Then, the actor made an interesting promise, "If our Moana wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return - in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate. I'm talkin' about takin' cheat meal to another level." Okay, now we really hope his movie wins, so we can maybe see him break yet another world record, this time for most In-N-Out burgers eaten in on sitting.
The Rock ended his post with yet another sweet thank you, saying, "Thanks guys for being so cool. And for the free ketchup. #InNOut #NewestAndBiggestFan #Literally" We're so glad we got to experience his conversion through the power of Instagram.
