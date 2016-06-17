Dwayne Johnson (or "The Rock," as we all lovingly know the big guy) had, until recently, been on a 27-year hiatus from candy. Yes, that's right — 27 whole years without any candy. Not a lick of a Tootsie Pop, a bite of a Twix, or even a handful of Jelly Bellies. But that hiatus came to an end yesterday evening when Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show with host (and candy-pusher) Jimmy Fallon.
As evidenced in the clip below, Johnson confessed to an incredulous Fallon that his last bite of candy was a movie-theater Twizzlers all the way back in 1989. This admission prompted the unveiling of the hidden candy hoard behind Fallon's desk: Twizzlers, Ring Pops, Nerds Rope, a foot-long gummy worm, and last but not least, a bag of Pop Rox.
What ensued can only be described as Fallon hand-feeding The Rock his first bite of candy in almost three decades: a handful of Pop Rox. And it was just as sweet as you'd imagine.
As evidenced in the clip below, Johnson confessed to an incredulous Fallon that his last bite of candy was a movie-theater Twizzlers all the way back in 1989. This admission prompted the unveiling of the hidden candy hoard behind Fallon's desk: Twizzlers, Ring Pops, Nerds Rope, a foot-long gummy worm, and last but not least, a bag of Pop Rox.
What ensued can only be described as Fallon hand-feeding The Rock his first bite of candy in almost three decades: a handful of Pop Rox. And it was just as sweet as you'd imagine.
Advertisement