Hm, seems someone goes on one episode of Game Of Thrones and thinks it's okay to start drama. Ian McShane, who starred in shows like Deadwood and appeared in Game of Thrones as Brother Ray in season six, had some choice words for fans in an interview with Empire magazine.
"The show is huge, but some fans seem to identify with it [too closely]," he said, according to Metro. "You want to say, 'Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more.'"
That's an interesting way to treat the people who watch you onscreen, but it turns out McShane and GOT viewers already have a contentious relationship. He first evoked fans' ire after kind-of sort-of spoiling his own episode, "The Broken Man," with a major hint.
He told them that his character would be "bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again." Fans (correctly) assumed this was The Hound, who had supposedly been dead since season four. They weren't too happy with this obvious statement, since The Hound was the most logical beloved character that had been missing.
"Firstly, you love it," he told Empire in response to the backlash. "Secondly, you'll have forgotten by the time it comes out. And what am I giving away? 'A character beloved by everybody returns.' Get a fucking life."
Yikes, okay then. With that ringing endorsement for the people who watch his work, if you want you can catch McShane in John Wick: Chapter 2 as Winston, or in the upcoming movie Jawbone with costars Ray Winston and Johnny Harris.
Or, you can fill your time waiting until the next season of Game Of Thrones reading these devastating theories and hanging out at this Game Of Thrones-themed bar. Who says you don't have a life?
