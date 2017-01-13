Game Of Thrones fans know Tyrion Lannister LOVES to drink. While you, unfortunately, can't go to a bar with Tyrion as your wingman, you can now at least drink in a bar that looks like it belongs in Westeros. Pop Up Geeks, a U.K.-based themed-bar company, recently opened Blood & Wine in Edinburgh. The bar serves Game of Thrones-themed drinks and is decorated to look like a tavern straight out of the series. According to the Blood & Wine website, the drink served at the pop-up were inspired by the wines, ales, spirits, and infusions in George R.R. Martin's books. Specifically, BuzzFeed reports the bar serves "Myrish fire wine" and "Black Tar Rum cocktail" among other things. There are also some food options like "Frey Pies" and "Sansa's Lemon Cakes." The bar is open every Wednesday and Thursday evening throughout January and February. That means, for a limited time, you can travel to Scotland for the opportunity to party like Tyrion. It's the only way to get a real taste of the Game Of Thrones world — you know, minus the incest and bloodshed.
Advertisement
Advertisement