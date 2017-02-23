Of 41 Broadcast Drama Pilots This Season, Only One Is Directed By A Woman

According to Deadline, these numbers are a decline from last year, which boasted an also not-impressive two female directors. Even worse, this is the second consecutive year that no women of color have directed broadcast drama or comedy pilots. This doesn't get much better when male directors are included. Only four (Paris Barclay for CBS’ Perfect Citizen, Rodrigo Garcia for CBS’ Paul Attanasio, Justin Lin for CBS’ SWAT, and Salim Akil for the CW’s Black Lightning) are non-white.