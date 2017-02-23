Of 41 Broadcast Drama Pilots This Season, Only One Is Directed By A Woman

It seems like every day we're talking about sexism in the Hollywood, but these new stats prove that TV hasn't gotten the memo, either. Deadline reports that of 41 broadcast drama pilots coming to our screens this season, only one is directed by a woman. For the mathematicians out there, that's just a little over 2%.
The director in question is Liz Friedlander for ABC’s Las Reinas. In the past, Friedlander has directed episodes of One Tree Hill, Pretty Little Liars, and Conviction.
According to Deadline, these numbers are a decline from last year, which boasted an also not-impressive two female directors. Even worse, this is the second consecutive year that no women of color have directed broadcast drama or comedy pilots. This doesn't get much better when male directors are included. Only four (Paris Barclay for CBS’ Perfect Citizen, Rodrigo Garcia for CBS’ Paul Attanasio, Justin Lin for CBS’ SWAT, and Salim Akil for the CW’s Black Lightning) are non-white.
In addition, this news means that this year no woman is making her broadcast drama pilot debut, since Friedlander already has an impressive body of work.
Despite the push for more diverse pilot directors, Deadline reports that sources blame the fact that networks require a high amount of accomplishment for a pilot director — something women directors find hard to gain if they're disadvantaged in the industry in the first place.
Things aren't better for women in front of the camera, either. In an essay back in November, Mila Kunis remembers being told she would "never work in this town again" if she didn't participate in a semi-nude photoshoot.
"If this is happening to me, it is happening more aggressively to women everywhere," she wrote.
None of this is okay, and it's time Hollywood actually did something about it.
