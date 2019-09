Roe v. Wade affirmed a woman's legal right to an abortion in 1973, but today, restrictions and regulations have made many this "right" a lot more difficult to exercise. While the current POTUS has taken an anti-abortion stance — even going so far as to state there should be "some form of punishment" for women who have the procedure — it's more than just his view that is affecting women's right to choose. From state legislation to the closing of women's health clinics, it is becoming increasingly difficult for women to receive abortion access — at least, in the real world. According to a new study, it's a lot easier to get an abortion on TV than in real life. In other words, TV paints an unrealistic portrayal of just how accessible abortion is for the average woman.