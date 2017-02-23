While I would hate for TV to portray the need for an abortion as some tragic thing, TV can step up its game by showing the challenges women sometimes face in taking this step. Some TV shows are already there: BoJack Horseman may be an animated comedy about a talking horse, but it also roasted terrible abortion regulations. In one scene, Diane (Alison Brie) is forced to look at videos of cute puppies (her husband is a dog, just go with it) before undergoing her abortion, "just in case" she wants to change her mind. That's wrong, and gross, but, sadly, a reality for many women.