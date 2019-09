Hopefully, the final cut of her music video will not result in any other photoshopping scandals or controversy as her “Me Too” video did back in May 2016. Trainor ended up taking the music video down , and vented to her fans about the issues surrounding it in a Snapchat video. "I took down the ‘Me Too’ video because they Photoshopped the crap out of me,” she said after the video was removed. “And I’m so sick of it and I’m over it, so I took it down until they fix it… My waist is not that teeny, I had a bomb waist that night. I don’t know why they didn’t like my waist, but I didn’t approve that video and it went out for the world, so I’m embarrassed." New year, new her.