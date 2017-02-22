The Instagram videos don’t offer too much information about the track, but we are able to glean a few key bits of information about the singer-songwriter’s latest creation. Just from the title alone, it’s obvious that “I’m A Lady” will follow in the same lyrical tracks as “No,” (her 2016 stand-out) and “Not Your Mama” (the song which Trainor wrote her Jennifer Lopez). It will likely be a girl-power anthem about being the traditional version of a “lady” while actually doing whatever the fuck you want. At least, I hope that’s what it’s about. The costumes seen in the clip seem to support that — Trainor’s wearing a modern version of a tux with a sassy white top hat.