Just a few weeks after the Grammys, Grammy-winning artist Meghan Trainor has some great news for her fans. The 23-year-old is finally back in the releasing a new music video after a nine month hiatus of not releasing music (and canceling her tour from a vocal chord injury). Her latest single “I’m A Lady,” which she is teasing the release of on Instagram, will debut later this week on Friday February 24.
The Instagram videos don’t offer too much information about the track, but we are able to glean a few key bits of information about the singer-songwriter’s latest creation. Just from the title alone, it’s obvious that “I’m A Lady” will follow in the same lyrical tracks as “No,” (her 2016 stand-out) and “Not Your Mama” (the song which Trainor wrote her Jennifer Lopez). It will likely be a girl-power anthem about being the traditional version of a “lady” while actually doing whatever the fuck you want. At least, I hope that’s what it’s about. The costumes seen in the clip seem to support that — Trainor’s wearing a modern version of a tux with a sassy white top hat.
In another, she has Old Hollywood glamour curls, and gets touched up in during a close-up.
In her first teasey post, Trainor is dressed like a boardroom badass, surrounded by a bunch of other women.
From these sneak peeks, it’s safe to say that this video is about all the girlbosses out there, which is totally a message we can get behind.
Hopefully, the final cut of her music video will not result in any other photoshopping scandals or controversy as her “Me Too” video did back in May 2016. Trainor ended up taking the music video down, and vented to her fans about the issues surrounding it in a Snapchat video. "I took down the ‘Me Too’ video because they Photoshopped the crap out of me,” she said after the video was removed. “And I’m so sick of it and I’m over it, so I took it down until they fix it… My waist is not that teeny, I had a bomb waist that night. I don’t know why they didn’t like my waist, but I didn’t approve that video and it went out for the world, so I’m embarrassed." New year, new her.
