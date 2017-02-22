Alright, I'll Bite: Who Are The Hollywood Elite?

Based on this, it would seem that 'Hollywood elite' is just a derogatory term for wealthy liberals in the entertainment industry. The film industry presents as a largely liberal organization. At ceremonies like The Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, the big names in Hollywood routinely display their progressive (and therefore anti-Trump) views. Admittedly, it's easy to turn the tables on these well-intentioned folks. Even I, a self-declared liberal, have been known to roll my eyes at the complaints of the rich, famous, and influential. The salaries are high in Hollywood, and the living is easy — presumably. We've seen the sprawling mansions. The Kardashians have invited us into their five-star lives. Slap the term "elite" on this — yes, I'll say it — privileged class of people, and they instantly become a dismissable part of the American discourse. Who is Meryl Streep to weigh in on the presidency? She pretends for a living.