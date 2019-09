Alright, I'll Bite: Who Are The Hollywood Elite?

So, is Donald Trump a member of the 'Hollywood elite'? Well, he's had an active presence in the community since 2003. According to The Hollywood Reporter , he's a member of the Screen Actor's Guild and collects over $110k in pension every year. Unlike Viola Davis, Trump does come from money — this is well-documented. He inherited his father's real estate company Elizabeth Trump and Son in 1971. He's held an influential status for much of his life, and, on a technical level, part of Hollywood (via SAG.) If the Hollywood elite is a member of the entertainment industry who has enjoyed the blinding cloud of privilege, perhaps he's one of them. Then again, Donald Trump called Meryl Streep one of the "liberal movie people." This isn't wrong. She does movies and she's liberal — it's just a little dismissive. It's Trump supporters and conservative websites that actively use the term, and, with all due respect to Breitbart and its staff, I'd wager most of those writers aren't in SAG.