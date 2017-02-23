If you like beauty, drugs, street art, and/or Page Six, then Cat Marnell — the author of the highly-anticipated new memoir, How to Murder Your Life — needs no introduction.
If not, a brief synopsis: She's an attractive, wealthy, white, unapologetic drug addict who worked as a beauty editor at the now defunct Lucky magazine between rehab stints, later wrote for XoJane about the best shampoos for washing angel dust out of your hair, then hit rock bottom before our eyes. She disappeared for awhile and when she returned, it was with the "It" bad-girl memoir.
And sprinkled throughout her book — between the raw confessions of addiction and the juicy Condé Nast drama — is classic beauty editor Cat, dishing out refreshingly real makeup tips, like the best eyeliner for Keith Richards-worthy smudginess (Smashbox) or the concealer that can hide the dark circles from a four-day cocaine binge (Givenchy Mister Light).
Ahead, the lessons we can safely recommend taking away from the Cat Marnell school of beauty.