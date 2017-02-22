Dakota Fanning’s Childhood Home Is On Sale For $2.85 Million

Dakota Fanning first caught our attention as a child actress in films like Charlotte's Web and War of the Worlds. We even witnessed her very first kiss onscreen in Sweet Home Alabama. But now that she's a full-fledged, grown-up star (she turns 23 tomorrow), she's been doing some major offscreen adulting, like renting a $10,000-a-month Soho loft in NYC.
With Dakota and her 18-year-old sister Elle thriving in their acting careers, it makes sense for the Fanning family to sell off their childhood nest. Trulia reports that the Fanning family home is for sale — and you could live in it for $2.85 million. The French-country style house is set on a quiet cul-de-sac in Studio City, CA, surrounded by oak trees. Built in 1953, it measures 3,582 square feet, and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Dakota's next stop? Filming Ocean's Eight with Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Mindy Kaling. And maybe, some new grown-up digs? Stay tuned!
See photos of Dakota and Elle Fanning's childhood home, ahead.