Instead of a hotel, Lee ends up staying with MJ at her family's house. Things then get rom-com-level awkward when it’s decided that the couple will sleep in separate rooms. Of course this is MJ and Lee we’re talking about. Obviously that didn’t happen as planned. The moment the opportunity comes up, these two jump in bed together. And of course Helen catches them. It seems you’re never too old to be scolded by mom. Helen tries to discipline the couple, like they’re two children instead of two (nearly) 40-years-olds. Hey you can’t knock her for trying.