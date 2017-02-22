"When I am an old woman I shall wear purple with a red hat that doesn’t go, and doesn’t suit me... And gobble up samples in shops and press alarm bells/ And run my stick along the public railings," goes one of my favorite poems, "When I Am Old," by Jenny Joseph. It’s about behaving disgracefully when we’re old, and not caring what others think. Sounds delightful, doesn't it? There’s a general feeling that as we get older, we should become progressively more earnest, calm, reliable, strong — that our poor shoulders should be burdened to breaking point with responsibility. (And, if we’re lucky, designer bags full of chunky golden coins we’ve earned from our endless hours of wise, responsible toil.) Now that I’m 38, I’ve hit certain milestones that I thought would definitely make me "grow up." I thought these rites of passage would change me magically into a grown-up: I coasted through my twenties and early thirties on a brightly colored merry-go-round, leaping from horse to horse when I got bored, not thinking much about where I was headed, just going in circles and generally having a pretty good time of it. But then, several years ago, three things happened that I thought would finally thrust me into the realm of true adulthood. The first occurred when my boyfriend and I bought a flat a few years ago. In the solicitor’s office signing the contracts, I waited for the thunderbolt moment that would signal I had crossed over into the realm of responsible composting and sensible loafers. "You need to sign here so that if one of you dies, the other has the ownership of the house," the solicitor said. "What if you were to die as you were signing your name," I wondered aloud. ("Yeah!" my other half chimed in with perfect timing.) The solicitor looked at us pityingly, obviously in awe that we were actually able to sign our own names in the first place. Back out on the street, pen still in hand, I looked down and took in my marker-stained jeans and beat-up trainers. Nope: Still not an adult.